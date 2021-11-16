Zoro is undoubtedly one of the most charismatic and beloved characters in One Piece, but what would have happened if instead of the bad boy we all know he had been a female character? An artist has imagined what Zoro would be like in a female version and the result has not taken long to go viral on the network.

When making an alternative version of a character, in this case going from male to female, not only do you have to maintain those visual features that remind you of the original, such as Zoro’s green hair, scars or swords. You also have to preserve his personality and kiss it seems that @ Envi2Hands, from Reddit, has also managed to capture it in his female version of Zoro. It seems to retain that reserved personality of the original.

What do you think of this female version of Zoro? In the Reddit comments there are those who say that looks a lot like Erza from Fairy Tailboth for the face, the hair, as well as the clothes and the bandages that cover the chest. Obviously Erza is a redhead and Zoro would have green hair and more scars. What do you think?

<br>

Know more: Mexican Luffy? One Piece was copied from this children’s tale



This female version of Zoro is not the only alternate version that we will see in the short term, since we have yet to see Mackenyu featured for his role as Zoro in the live-action series One Piece that Netflix is ​​preparing. Just a few days ago, another artist imagined the actors characterized as their characters in the anime and the result is most outstanding.