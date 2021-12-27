Design a car from scratch, using a manufactured platform ad hoc, has many advantages in all aspects: both in the exterior, the performance, the distribution of the components and the interior space.

When we talk about electric cars, one of the key points is the placement of the batteries on the chassis of the vehicle. Depending on their placement, weight and size, significantly conditions the space available for passengers or their behavior, naturally affecting autonomy.

For the design and construction of the new EV6, the Korean brand has used a new electrical global modular platform, E-GMP, instead of reusing other platforms. The result is a car that improves its performance, mounts larger batteries, has a new design and opens a more spacious cabin for passengers.

As a result of all this, since its introduction in the first months of 2021, the Kia EV6 has probably been the vehicle that has garnered the most attention in the world. Just for its physical appearance and design, it is a car that you will fall in love with. And that infatuation grows even more when everything is known of what it is capable of doing, with a range that exceeds 500 kilometers. Let’s see it in detail.

Big on the inside, sporty on the outside

Most of us know that a large car does not have to be at odds with being a sports car. The Kia EV6 is a great example. On the outside, few people imagine the great interior space it houses.

The key to making the most of the car’s size is its wheelbase, which is wider than most cars on the market. Thanks to the use of the E-GMP platform, in addition to get to increase the wheelbase where you can place your incredible battery, it also has a shorter front end, rear overhangs and larger wheels, up to 53 cm (21 inches), resulting in a unique and modern design in the Kia EV6.

Exterior design

Aesthetically, Kia he has done a great job with the design of the new EV6. For starters, one of the first things that stands out the most is the arrangement of the taillights, which extends from one wheel arch to the other, above the boot. In addition, thanks to its LEDs, the feeling is even more futuristic.

On the other hand, and without leaving the rear, another element that helps give a more sporty feeling despite being a large vehicle, is the wing-type spoiler located on the roof. In addition to improving the design, it also has an aerodynamic function that influences handling and reduction of drag, thus improving the autonomy of the vehicle.

And if we talk about aerodynamics, Kia has included some handles on the automatic retractable doors, at the same height as the body. When we get closer, they’ll come out so we can open up and get in the car.

An autonomy that is unrivaled

When talking about an electric vehicle, autonomy is also very important. An electric vehicle with a great design is useless if then the battery is too small. In the case of the Kia EV6, we have up to 528 kilometers in the version long range rear-wheel drive.

Responsible for this incredible autonomy is its battery, available in two versions: the standard autonomy, 58 kWh and the long range, of 77.4 kWh. In addition, thanks to its fast charging system, can be charged (at specific points) from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes.

In fact, the power of its batteries is so great that it is capable of supplying energy, not only to small electrical appliances, but also to other electric vehicles. This is achieved thanks to its function Vehicle -to -load (V2L), capable of supplying up to 3.6 kW of electricity.

With all these reasons, it is difficult not to recommend the purchase of a Kia EV6 to all those people who are waiting for the best moment to buy an electric car, but who did not take the step either because they were not seduced by the design of any of them or because they did not they were convinced by the autonomy of the majority. With the Kia EV6 it is more than fulfilled in both aspects. But not only that, but It also meets the value for money, ranking as one of the most profitable options within the same segment. If the future is electric, so may it be with a beautiful design.