Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) is one of the most memorable sagas of the manga, so it would not be a surprise if its protagonists and antagonists reached other worlds of the manga or the comic. This is the case of 8aash who shared one of the best fan art that transforms Hange Zoe and Levi Ackerman into a more impressive and realistic style.

8aash posted on Reddit an amazing fan art that transforms our beloved duo to a less cartoonish style of drawing. In the case of Hange Zoe, we can even see the marks of her terrible wound in the eye and Levi Ackerman keeps his injuries, although not like the ones at the end of Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan):

If you liked this illustration, We invite you to follow Zuyuancesar’s personal account, the person who made this Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) fan art, in which he shares part of his creative process. Your message is: Here’s another one of my favorite four eyes… well, three in this case, Hange Zoe and Levi the broken one. I wanted to draw them in this style as soon as I had the idea and I didn’t want to forget it »

As a big fan of Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan), Zuyuancesar has made other fan art of Captain Levi Ackerman with his characteristic drawing style. In this other image, he remembers this character at the end of the series as “The Last Man Standing.” Well, several of his companions and companions had fallen throughout the War between the Titans and humanity.

Levi Ackerman would surely be well represented in this type of illustration. Then, as we know the message of Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) is memorable for his fans and his community.

<br>

Know more: Conservative politician uses Shingeki No Kyojin (Attack on Titan) to promote his racist attack



Who is Levi Ackerman and Hange Zoe?

Levi Ackerman (リ ヴ ァ イ ・ ア ッ カ ー マ ン) from Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan), also referred to as Captain Levi, is the squad captain of the Scout Corps special operations squad, head of Eren Jaeger and company, and is known as “humanity’s strongest soldier.”

Levi is a serious person, with a firm character and clear ideas. He has great respect for discipline and is a conscript with enormous potential to be a leader, since his orders are always clear and precise, without anyone daring to question his authority. At the end of Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) will play a fundamental role in the fate of humanity..

Hange Zoë (ハ ン ジ ・ ゾ エ) from Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan was the 14th commander of the Scouting Corps. Previously, she was a Squad Leader, who was in charge of the fourth squad. She was conducting research on Titans and as such was quite interested in Eren Jaeger, due to his ability to become a Titan.

Hange was very passionate about her work. She was hyperactive, she used to be absorbed in work without thinking about her safety, rather than about documenting experiences. He became the emotional support of the rebel team at the end of Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan).

<br>

Know moreShingeki No Kyojin (Attack on Titan) is coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard very soon



What is Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan)?

Here is a small summary of Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan), the epic work of Hajime Isayama. The story takes place in a fictional world where humanity is on the verge of extinction due to giant creatures called titans, so the survivors take shelter in three huge walls that prevent access to these monsters, being the wall María the most exposed to attack.

However, the family of Eren Jaeger, our main protagonist, ends up dead at the hands of these beings. For this, he decides to join the Army of the walls together with his childhood friends, in order to avenge the death of his mother, defend the walls and free humanity from the titans.

In Spain, Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) manga is distributed by Norma Editorial; in Latin America by the Panini publishing house, and in Argentina by the Ovni Press publishing house. In addition, its anime version is available at Crunchyroll and in Funimation with Spanish dubbing.