This Thursday the winning consortium that would be in charge of the total renovation and expansion of the public bicycle system in Mexico City, Ecobici, would be known, but this did not happen.

The two consortia that reached the final phase had inconsistencies in the documentation presented and in their technical and economic proposals, so their offers were rejected. As a result, the international public tender 30001062-001-2021 was declared void.

Two consortiums arrived at the final phase: BKT Bici Pública SA de CV, which implemented the public bicycle systems of Toluca, State of Mexico and Guadalajara, Jalisco, and 5M2 SA de CV., Specialized in foreign advertising. The other company was formed by the Brazilian company M1 Transportes Sustentaveis LTD ─which recently won the tender for Bogotá’s public bicycle system─, M8 Transportes Sustentables and Mobiliario Innovación y Diseño SA de CV

During the ruling session, it was detailed that the consortium headed by BKT Bici Pública complied with the legal documentation presented, but its economic proposal was not convenient for the Ministry of Mobility of Mexico City, in addition to not meeting some technical requirements Requested such as the installation of a data center in Mexico, since the company proposed hosting on Amazon Web Services, which are not located in the country.

Read also:

Ecobici changes its financial model: it will allow sponsorship in bicycles

In the case of the consortium headed by M1 Transportes Sustentaveis, it did not comply with the legal documentation required in the bidding conditions. M8 Sustainable Transport could not prove experience in the management of public bicycle systems between 2010 and 2020.

Although the economic proposal of the consortium was solvent for the Ministry of Mobility, it presented some arithmetic errors, for which it was also rejected.

After the international public tender number 30001062-001-2021 was declared void, the authorities of the Ministry of Mobility responsible for the adjudication process informed the companies that the process will be replaced in a second round by restricted invitation, to which all will be invited. The companies that have acquired the rules, and those that reached the final phase will have the possibility of adjusting their proposals to participate in the contest again.

Said process is oriented so that in 2024, in addition to technological improvement (such as requesting a bicycle from the mobile application) the Ecobici system will reach 687 stations (currently there are 480), more than 9 thousand bicycles (today there are 6 thousand 500 ), as well as to new colonies of the Benito Juárez, Cuauhtémoc and Miguel Hidalgo mayors (where the service is provided today), but also to others such as Álvaro Obregón, Azcapotzalco and Coyoacán (where the service will arrive for the first time).

Do not miss: Paris will invest 250 million to boost the use of bicycles

After the ruling session, the general director of Road Safety and Sustainable Urban Mobility Systems of the Ministry of Mobility i, María Fernanda Rivera Flores clarified in an interview with Forbes Mexico that the contracting for the renewal and expansion of Ecobici must be completed before the end of the year, so the fact that the tender has been declared void does not compromise or delay the implementation of the modernization plan for the public bicycle system.

At most, he explained, the company or consortium that is the winner of the process will have 55 weeks to change stations, introduce the new bicycles, expand the service to areas of the Álvaro Obregón, Azcapotzalco and Coyoacán municipalities and install all the hardware and software, as well as human and material resources for the operation of the system.

At no point, he stressed, will users be without the opportunity to use the service.

Outdoor México Servicios Publicitarios is the company that since 2010, the year in which the public bicycle system in Mexico City was inaugurated, operates Ecobici, and this will be the case until the transition to the new system begins. First, the stations with the lowest demand will be renewed and at the end those with the highest demand, so that users will not be left without service during the migration of the system, emphasized Rivera Flores.

Change of financial model

As reported Forbes Mexico On September 15, the new Ecobici’s bicycles will start rolling in mid-2022 and will do so under the name of a sponsoring brand.

This as part of the update of the financial model, which emulates the one applied in other cities of the world such as New York, where the sponsor is Citibank or like London, with Santander. The objective: for the operating company to open more sources of income to maintain the system, without costing the city more.

“The investment is made by the company and we make the payment of the service provision contract. The company can seek other income through a permit that will be authorized once the winning company is found. We are replicating a model that allows the diversification of financing sources, so that with the same income that the city has, we can maximize the benefits for citizens: new bicycles, new stations, new neighborhoods “, declared Fernanda Rivera to Forbes Mexico last september.

We recommend you:

From dj of big festivals to the business of musicalizing the streets, by bicycle

In addition, the winning consortium will be able to use, exploit and exploit 510 advertising spaces: 360 in bike stations and 150 in Urban Furniture as Information Point (MUPI) that may be in other municipalities outside the Ecobici operating area. Areas considered heritage such as Reforma or the Historic Center will have greater restrictions for the placement of advertising associated with the Ecobici operating company.

Between 2018 and 2020, bike-sharing systems in various cities around the world made both a technological and financial model change. New York, for example, made Citibank the sponsor of the service; in London it’s Santander (before it was Barclays); in Barcelona it was the Vodafone telephone; in Buenos Aires the sponsors are Itaú and MasterCard.

In the case of Mexico City, brands of tobacco, alcohol, soft drinks, weapons, fuel, pornography, political parties, unions, betting and gambling will not be considered for sponsorship, as well as anyone who endorses any illegal activity.

Follow us on Google News to stay always informed