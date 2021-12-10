

There was no miracle. And the Gremio, which has passed the entire championship through the relegation zone, confirmed its fall to Serie B, on the last day of Brasileirao 2021. The Tricolor gaucho needed a carambola of results, which did not occur: those of Vágner Mancini They did their part by defeating the champion At. Mineiro (4-3), Bahia lost in Fortaleza (2-1), but Juventude won an agonizing victory against Corinthians (1-0) that guaranteed their permanence.

With these results, the Gremio, which finished third to last, and Bahia ended up losing the category and they descended to Serie B along with Sport Recife and Chapecoense.

The Guild played the best game of the season, but it was useless. In minute 20, he was already leading 3-0 thanks to a double from Diego Souza and a third goal from the Colombian Jaminton Campaz. El Galo, who played with a team full of reserves because on Sunday he plays the first leg of the Copa do Brasil final against Ath. Parananese, reacted with so many from the side Dodo and from the chilean Edu vargas (one of the few headlines that were in Porto Alegre).

The gauchos knew how to manage the 3-2 in a second half in which everyone was aware of what was happening in the Juventude stadiums, in Caixas do Sul, and in Fortaleza. Douglas costa sentenced the crash in minute 59, the Colombian Miguel Borja missed a penalty and, in injury time Hyoran cut differences putting the final 4-3. The Arena Guild was a funeral.

This is the third decline in the history of the gaucho club: after those of 1991 and 2004. On the previous two occasions, he managed to return to the first category in the gold category of Brazilian soccer. In 1992 it was thanks to a change in the CBF regulation introduced in that year in which it was determined that up to 12 teams would be promoted; while in 2005 he ended up winning the final home run thanks to his triumph in the so-called ‘Batalla de los Aflitos’ in which he defeated Náutico (0-1) with a goal of Anderson in injury time in a match where he had four players sent off.