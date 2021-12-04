Dec 03, 2021 at 7:23 pm CET

Artur Lopez

The name of Alex telles It is fashionable in Milan. The two teams that occupy the San Siro stadium, Inter and Milan, fight to sign the left side of the Manchester United. The 28-year-old footballer has not managed to settle into the starting eleven since he signed for the ‘Red Devils’ in October 2020.

Luke Shaw’s strong performance set off the debate for United’s left flank position. Just a recent injury to the English defender has given greater prominence to the Portuguese, who lives installed in ostracism on the Old Trafford bench. Three Premier League matches and another two in the Champions League, plus an EFL Cup appearance make up Telles’ poor baggage under Ole Gunar Solskjaer and, more recently, with Michel Carrick on the bench. Only 450 minutes, in line with a residual role that he already had last season.

However, Telles could put an end to his ill-fated run at Old Trafford in one of the next transfer windows. And is that according to the newspaper The Sun, Milan, along with Inter, want the former Porto as a loan for the next January market. However, Manchester United does not contemplate that option. Therefore, It seems more likely that the Portuguese will fly to Calcio in the summer of 2022, within the framework of a transfer in which the ‘Red Devils’ will try to recover the 15 million euros disbursed by the Portuguese in 2020.