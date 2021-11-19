Deputies do not go to San Lázaro for Covid-19, but they do go to parties or events. In this case is the morenista Miguel Torruco Garza, who instead of being in the face-to-face or blended session, was at an event in the Senate, which was attended by boxer Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez.

In the morning, the Senate recognized the boxer. In the event there were not only senators, there was also the deputy for Morena, who went up to the plenary session to appear in a photo with the boxer, but among so many pushes he was left behind.

While that was happening, the session was being held in the Chamber of Deputies, in which they only presented initiatives and an anniversary for the anniversary of the Mexican Revolution.

It is not the only case: during the discussion on the 2022 Federation Expenditure Budget, the deputy for the PVEM, Angélica Peña Martínez participated – in a blended way – from a party room. This caused some deputies to reproach the deputy’s actions.

Given this, the president of the initiative Board, Sergio Gutiérrez Luna, commented that next week it will be evaluated if the 500 deputies already return in person.

“We are going to evaluate next week if there are face-to-face sessions if the subject of blended sessions is continued. On Tuesday we will have a Board of Directors and we will see the issue ”, said the deputy.

A year ago, legislators approved the contingency regulation in order to continue with the sessions, but in a blended way and with remote voting to reduce the contagion by Covid-19. However, some lawmakers have taken advantage of that.

Meanwhile, some deputies from the PRD and the PAN have asked for a return to face-to-face sessions.

