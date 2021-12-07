The Political Coordination Board (Jucopo) of the Chamber of Deputies agreed to convene the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, for next December 13 in order to talk about the current situation of the Covid-19 epidemic in Mexico and the Omicron variant.

“There is a concern in the matter of how the pandemic is evolving in the country and the measures in the Health Council at the national level, to address those concerns and in a dialogue to be attending to what the different parliamentary fruits raise,” said the vice-coordinator by Morena, Aleida Alavez when we have the information.

Lee: Despite Ómicron, antivirals can stop the pandemic: former WHO adviser

He commented that among the topics to be discussed is the appearance and expansion of the Omicron variant.

“We do not want them to cause disinformation about the population, rather we want there to be a precision of the degree of contagion,” said the legislator.

In an interview, he pointed out that among the doubts that exist are the measures that should be taken in the face of the Ómicron variant, the booster vaccine that will be applied to the elderly in the coming weeks, if the vaccine should be the same that was given in the first stage, among others.

Alavez said that the legislature will turn the invitation to the Secretary of Health, and they will say who will be able to go to the meeting at Jucopo.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel