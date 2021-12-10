The Chamber of Deputies endorsed with 494 votes in favor the prohibition of selling junk food – packaged foods with high caloric content and sugary drinks – to minors in public and private schools of basic education, that is, in primary and secondary schools.

The approved opinion reforms article 50 of the General Law on the Rights of Girls, Boys and Adolescents to indicate that children have the right to enjoy the highest possible level of health, so chronic and acute malnutrition, overweight, must be fought and obesity, as well as other eating disorders.

In this sense, the sale and free distribution of packaged foods with high calorie content is prohibited.

“Fight malnutrition (…) by prohibit by any means the free distribution, sale and supply of sugary drinks and high calorie packaged foods to minors in public and private educational institutions of basic education, as well as the sale through automatic vending machines or vending machines of these products within said institutions ”, reads the approved opinion.

Don’t Miss: Junk Food Accelerates Biological Aging, Study Finds

In the explanatory memorandum for the reform, it is mentioned that 3 out of 10 children live with excess weight, according to data from the 2016 National Health and Nutrition Survey.

#Last minute With 494 votes in favor, unanimously, we approved the reform of the General Law on the Rights of Girls, Boys and Adolescents, to prohibit the distribution of sugary drinks and high-calorie foods in basic education schools. rP1hZbNwZg – Chamber of Deputies (@Mx_Diputados) December 9, 2021

It points out that the “obesogenic environment” puts them at risk of suffering from hypertension, being resistant to insulin, developing type 2 diabetes, growth problems, bone deformation due to being overweight and attention deficit, according to studies carried out in the National Institute of Public Health.

The reform was turned over to the Senate for analysis and subsequent approval.

Subscribe to Forbes Mexico