Following the retirement of Santiago Nieto as director of the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) appointed Pablo Gómez as his replacement.

This Tuesday, November 16, the national president sent the Chamber of Deputies the official appointment for the legislature to ratify the promoter of Q4 as the new manager of said technical unit.

Information in development