The Chamber of Deputies approved the format of the forums of the Open Parliament of the Electricity Reform, which will be held from January 17 to February 15 in 19 days.

The forums will be divided into five topics and will be held in a blended mode and are:

Electric System created in the 2013 reform

Role of the State in the Construction of the National Electric System

Planned objectives and results of the 2013 reform

Constitutionality and legality of the 2021 electricity reform initiative

Environment and Energy Transition

The forums, mentioned in the agreement of the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo), will be held preferably on Tuesdays and Thursdays in morning and afternoon sessions.

These forums will be coordinated by the commissions of Constitutional Points, Energy and Environment and Natural Resources, with the support of the competent areas of the General Secretariat.

In order for this Open Parliament to be more widely disseminated, the forums will be held on days and at times that do not correspond to the sessions of the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies, and the transmission will be live on the Congress Channel and other digital media. in social networks and other mechanisms that allow its greater coverage.

In addition, there will be a microsite on the website of the Chamber of Deputies to host all the information and documentation derived from the forums, such as the call, videos, stenographic versions and information material of the speakers.

This parliament will be held because opposition parties, as well as businessmen and experts on the subject declared they are against the electricity reform presented by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which seeks to “strengthen” the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE ) and proposes that the electricity generation permits granted be canceled.

The agreement of the Coordination Board also indicates the minimum and maximum number of speakers for each forum and that the personal, direct, inclusive and plural participation of administrators, directors, representatives of companies, academic organizations, public entities and experts will be privileged and experts in the subjects or subjects that are treated.

