The appearance of Lorenzo Córdova, president of the National Electoral Institute (INE), before the Chamber of Deputies, served for legislators from Morena, PT and the PRI to claim for the high salaries of councilors of the body. Currently, they receive 262 thousand pesos per month.

Amid shouts, applause and posters, the PT Gerardo Fernández Noroña pointed out that the councilors earn more than President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and protested that the INE has canceled the candidacies of Félix Salgado and Raúl Morón for the governorships of Guerrero and Michoacán, respectively.

“You can speak (Lorenzo Córdova) without a gag, unlike what you arbitrarily impose at the INE (…) The little angels charge 300 thousand pesos a month so calmly, charging three times what the fellow president and flagrantly violating the Constitution,” said the petista between posters that said “Poor people, rich INE.”

To applause, the deputy commented that he has also called for impeachment against Lorenzo Córdova for mocking indigenous people in 2019.

The coordinator of the PVEM, Carlos Puente, commented that it was an excess of the INE to withdraw the candidacies of Raúl Morón and Félix Salgado as candidates for governors.

“And we say it not as legislative allies to the party that withdrew, but as independent contenders,” he said.

In addition, the leader of the Green Party bench was in favor of an electoral reform that “benefits Mexicans.”

Priista Marco Amonio Mendoza mentioned that the INE lacks austerity and pointed out that the electoral body has a scheme of fines that compromise the operation of the parties, for which he demanded a matrix of fair prices.

“The INE lacks austerity. We prisoners demand a profound exercise of austerity at the Institute. We do not believe that a lawsuit for high salaries far from the reality of the country is paying democracy. An exaggerated bureaucracy and high salaries damage our country ”, he mentioned.

In his turn, the morenista Juan Ramiro Robledo pointed out that the INE is the only body almost equivalent to a fourth estate due to its powers, size and expense, for which he said that the electoral body has exceeded itself.

“We feel aggrieved for you. We believe that we have been offended many times. It has seemed to us that they have behaved like political activists (…) we believe that what they are asking for in resources is an excess, ”he reproached.

For the first time, a president of the INE appears before the Chamber of Deputies; The only precedent that is had of something similar was when the former head of the former Federal Electoral Institute (IFE), Luis Carlos Ugalde, went with the legislators in 2005 to explain the vote of Mexicans abroad.

