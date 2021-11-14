This morning the Chamber of Deputies approved the budget for 2022, which amounts to 7 billion pesos. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador welcomed this fact.

“Today at 2:13 am, the 2022 Expenditure Budget was approved in general and in particular, with 273 votes in favor, 214 against and zero abstentions. It is good news, for the good of all ”, wrote the president on his Twiiter account.

Today at 2:13 am, the 2022 Expenditure Budget was approved in general and in particular, with 273 votes in favor, 214 against and zero abstentions. It is good news, for the good of all, – Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) November 14, 2021

He highlighted that 25 million poor and middle-class families will benefit from resources from programs aimed at guaranteeing health, education, development and well-being.

“I thank the legislators for their position in defense of the people and not of the minorities, forever privileged. To sleep with a clear conscience, happy Sunday, “added AMLO.

Follow the information about business and current affairs in Forbes Mexico

For his part, the Secretary of Finance, Rogelio Ramírez de la O, indicated that the approved budget will allow the consolidation of the economic recovery, focusing social spending on the most vulnerable population and propping up investment in regional strategic projects, maintaining fiscal prudence and stability.

Opposition political parties regretted that the budget was approved without modifications.

“We voted against the 2022 Expenditure Budget sent by the Federal Executive, because it does not meet the real needs of Mexicans. After days and hours of intense debate, Morena approved it without changing a single comma, ”said the PRI coordinator in the Chamber of Deputies, Rubén Moreira.

The PRI pointed out that the battle was fought for a budget at the height of the challenges Mexico faces, but “unfortunately” Morena did not allow debate or the construction of agreements and described the budget as “centralist and electorate”.

While the president of the PAN, Marko Cortés, assured that Morena turned his back on Mexican families to comply with the presidential whims and showed his callous and authoritarian face.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed