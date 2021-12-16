The Chamber of Deputies approved the reform of the Federal Labor Law to oblige employers to grant their workers the necessary time to vote in various exercises of citizen participation, such as the revocation of the mandate foreseen in April 2022.

“The employers are obliged to grant workers the time necessary to vote in elections, popular consultations, mandate revocation processes and for the fulfillment of jury, electoral and census services when these activities must be carried out. within their working hours ”, is mentioned in amended Article 132.

The opinion was approved with 394 votes in favor of Morena and the PAN, 70 against the PRI and 19 abstentions from the Citizen Movement.

The next appointment of citizens at the polls will be on Sunday, April 10, on the occasion of the consultation to revoke the mandate of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador; This, if it is possible to gather 3% of the signatures of the citizens registered in the Nominal List.

Until December 5, Morena and his promoters were still far from reaching the goal of 2 million 758,227 rubrics to request the revocation of mandate, since they had submitted only 942,385 rubrics to the National Electoral Institute (INE). However, the electoral authority has only validated 726,973 rubrics, which are 26% of those necessary for the consultation.

In fact, Morena has conducted the exercise of the mandate revocation consultation in an endorsement of López Obrador’s mandate.

