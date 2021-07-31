With 286 votes in favor, 136 against and 0 abstentions, the Chamber of Deputies approved, in general and in particular, to postpone the entry into force of the new subcontracting guidelines for one month (outsourcing), which is allowed -both for companies and for the federal government- only in specialized services; now it goes to the Senate for discussion and vote.

During the discussion in San Lázaro, PAN legislators insisted that the postponement be five months so that companies have until January 1, 2021 to comply with the guidelines on social, labor and tax security that establish the reforms in the matter of subcontracting.

The legislators of the PRI and the Citizen Movement also asked that more than 30 days be given for the entry into force of the new provisions. However, Morena rejected it.

With this approval, the guidelines that would come into effect on August 1 will now do so on September 1 with the modifications of the deputies to the transitory articles to the Federal Labor, Social Security, and National Housing Fund Institute for the Workers, the Federal Tax Code, the Income Tax Code, the Value Added Tax Code and the Federal Tax Code for Workers at the Service of the State.

People and companies that provide subcontracting services will have until September 1 to:

Register with the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare. This registration must be renewed every three years and to obtain it, the company must be up to date with its tax and social security obligations.

Begin to provide information about the contracts entered into in the four-month period in question, such as your name, denomination or company name; Federal Taxpayers Registry, registered or conventional address in case it is different from the fiscal, email and contact telephone number.

Those employers who have requested the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) to assign one or more employer records per class to register their workers at the national level, will have until that date to terminate said employer records.

The transfer of the goods object of the company or establishment will not be a requirement until September 1, 2021, provided that the contractor person transfers the workers to the beneficiary person within said period. In any case, the labor rights, including their seniority, that have been generated by the effect of the employment relationship must be recognized.

According to IMSS data, to date, 2.3 million workers have gone from the subcontracting scheme to be part of the companies to which they provide their services.

The endorsed opinion indicates that to date 70 thousand companies entered the Public Register of Contractors of Specialized Services or Specialized Works, but only 25 thousand 500 completed their registration, which represents 36%.

Through this Register, companies and individuals that provide subcontracting services must register to regularize their operations.

