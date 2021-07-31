The United Labor and Social Welfare and Finance and Public Credit Commissions of the Chamber of Deputies approved to postpone the entry into force of the new subcontracting guidelines for one month, which is allowed only in specialized services; With this, it will now go to the Plenary of San Lázaro.

Originally, this reform in terms of outsourcing would come into effect on August 1, but it will be until September 1 with the modifications made by the legislators to the transitory articles to the Federal Labor, Social Security, and National Fund Institute laws. Housing for Workers, the Federal Tax Code, the Income Tax Code, the Value Added Tax Code and the Federal Tax Code for Workers at the Service of the State.

With this, the people and companies that provide subcontracting services must obtain the registration with the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare provided for in article 15 of the Federal Labor Law, no later than that date.

To obtain this registration, the company must be up to date with its tax and social security obligations, and every three years it must renew this registration.

Also, in the case of companies that operate under a subcontracting regime, the transfer of the goods object of the company or establishment will not be a requirement until September 1, 2021, provided that the contractor person transfers the beneficiary person to the workers in said term. In any case, the labor rights, including their seniority, that have been generated by the effect of the employment relationship must be recognized.

Those employers who have requested the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) to assign one or more employer records per class to register their workers nationwide, will have until September 1, 2021 to cancel said employer records .

In addition, people and companies that provide specialized services or carry out specialized works must begin to provide information on name, denomination or company name; Federal Taxpayers Registry, registered or conventional address in case it is different from the fiscal, email and contact telephone number, and they will have until September 1, 2021 to provide it.

During the discussion, the PAN deputy, Patricia Terrazas, proposed modifying the extension to December 31 to give businessmen time to make the adjustments requested by the laws reformed last April, but this proposal was rejected.

The PAN deputy commented that there are 70 thousand companies that have entered the registry, of which 25 thousand 500 have concluded it, this is 30%, only. “The companies have demonstrated the will to comply with the provisions of the reforms and have also expressed the need to have a longer period to comply with the established obligations.”

