Nov 22, 2021 at 3:12 PM CET

EFE

Deportivo closed the last accounting year, that of last season in Second B, with more than eleven million losses, a deficit that it intends to offset with the injection of a participating loan that it will subscribe with its maximum shareholder, the financial entity Abanca.

The accounts provided by the club to its shareholders for the Assembly on December 22, to which Efe has had access, reflect a negative 11.44 million euros in Deportivo’s balance sheet on its return to non-professional football after almost forty consecutive years in the two main categories of national football.

These losses will be compensated by a participative loan that the Board of Directors will submit to the approval of the partners at the Shareholders’ Meeting next month and that will be signed with Abanca, according to the Agenda of the Assembly.

The turnover of the club in the year that closed on June 30 was 4.65 million euros, of which 1.45 million came from its subscribers despite being a year without public in the stands or capacity very limited in most encounters.

Regarding expenses, 9.43 million were dedicated to the club’s staff and, of that amount, 7.42 corresponded to the sports staff.

Deportivo had at the end of last season a debt of 51.58 million in the long term and 5.52 million in the short term.

However, his net worth, which is still negative (50.14 million), improved by more than 23 million after Abanca converted 35 million euros of debt that Deportivo had contracted with this bank into shares, which made him in owner of the club with about 80 percent of the capital stock.

In the current season, 2021/22, Deportivo has a budget, according to the information provided to the partners, of 6.5 million euros in the First Federation and estimates that it will close the accounting year on 30 June 2022 with losses of 1.45 million, well below the losses of the previous year.