Deportivo Cali and Atlético Nacional will meet this Saturday, December 4 at 8:00 p.m., in the match corresponding to date 3 of group A of Colombia – Liga BetPlay II 2021 will be played at the stadium of the team ‘Azucarero ‘.

The two teams come to this day’s meeting with the aspiration of recovering the path of victory, since both have drawn on date 3 of group A of the current tournament.

Deportivo Cali got a point in their last match against Junior, where they drew 2-2, despite being twice with the result in favor in the match played in the city of Barranquilla.

For its part, Atlético Nacional added its second unit on the previous date, after equaling 1 to 1 with Pereira. The Colombian Cup champion team had the victory until Henry Rojas, 10 minutes from the end, equalized the actions.

For this match, the sugar producers confirmed the sale of more than 30,000 tickets, hoping to repeat the atmosphere in their stadium from the 2015 campaign where they raised their ninth league trophy.

Rafael Dudamel is aware of the importance of adding the three points, which is why he described the match as a six-point match: “winning this Saturday would mean a very important advance, it is a 6-point match, leaving Nacional with 5 of us and suddenly get a direct rival out of the way ”.

For his part, Alejandro Restrepo valued the scheme of his next rival and left in the air his discomfort with the design of the championship:

“Deportivo Cali is a rival that we know well, we know the quality of its players, we respect them, but with our conditions, with our plan and with our idea of ​​the game, we will seek to compete and win. We are convinced of getting a good result that allows us to be at the top of the table “

The last 5 times they met in the tournament they had all the possible results. The local team accumulated 1 victories, while the visit added 2. In 2 matches they ended up even on the scoreboard.

Probable Lineups

Deportivo Cali: Guillermo De Amores; Juan Camilo Angulo, Jorge Marsiglia, Hernán Menosse, Darwin Andrade; Jhojan Valencia, Andrés Colorado, Teófilo Gutiérrez, Harold Preciado, Jhon Vásquez, Ángelo Rodríguez. DT: Rafael Dudamel.

National Athletic: Aldair Quintana; Yerson Candelo, Felipe Aguilar, Emmanuel Olivera, Danovis Banguero; Bryan Rovira, Nelson Palacio, Jarlan Barrera; Andrés Andrade, Dorlan Pabón, Jefferson Duque DT: Alejandro Restrepo.

Data sheet

Time: 8:00 pm

Stadium: Deportivo Cali.

TV: WIN Sports +.

Referee: Jhon Hinestroza (Chocó).

VAR: Fernando Acuña (Casanare)

