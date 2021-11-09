Denuvo error caused errors in various PC games

Denuvo, an effective PC anti-cheat tool, also caused nearly 10 games to crash last weekend. Specifically, it was this Sunday, November 7, when a lot of users reported that many of their titles were not even loading, and it seems that this controversial system was to blame.

These users reported that they encountered the following message when trying to open certain games:

“Can’t connect to the server, check your internet connection and click retry.”

But what games are we talking about? Well we have things like Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Mortal Kombat 11, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Persona 4 Golden and more. As you can see, the vast majority of these titles are single-player, so it was really frustrating for gamers that they couldn’t even open them.

A spokesperson for Denuvo declared the following for the portal PC Gamer:

“A Denuvo domain was inaccessible yesterday afternoon. The problem was fixed after we were notified from our automatic control of the system. After correction, there were no restrictions or limitations for the players. Denuvo is working to implement additional enhancements to avoid such downtime in the future. “

This would not be the first time Denuvo It has presented problems, because as I said at the beginning of the note, users report that this type of technology drastically affects the performance of some games where it would seem that it is not even necessary to have it activated.

Editor’s note: Although there is no doubt that the PC is one of the best platforms to play on, it is also where we find a lot of problems when it comes to gaming. Many games do not always arrive optimized for this platform, and even if you have a machine capable of running them, sometimes it is a headache to have to make the corresponding adjustments.

Via: PC Gamer