Dental phlegmon: what is it and how to treat it

Evidence Based The article is based on scientific evidence, and was written and peer-reviewed (content includes scientific references). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 9 minutes

Dental phlegmon is a very common oral pathology. Find out what its causes are, how it manifests itself and what procedures are necessary to treat it.

Last update: November 14, 2021

Having dental phlegmon is a very common oral problem and one of the most annoying and painful. In addition, as it is an infection, if not addressed in a timely manner it can spread to other tissues and worsen the picture.

When a tooth with a bacterial infection has nowhere to drain the pus, it causes it to accumulate in neighboring areas, giving rise to dental phlegmon. The patient feels a lot of pain from the pressure and the swelling of the tissues is noticeable.

In this article we will tell you in detail why phlegmons occur in the mouth and what its symptoms are. Also what are the possible treatments to solve this problem.

What is dental phlegmon?

Dental abscess or phlegmon is an oral pathology that it affects the tissues surrounding a dental element with a bacterial infection. It is a collection of pus and infectious material that accumulates in the vicinity of the problem tooth and causes inflammation of the surrounding tissues.

The material produced by the infection of the tooth, not having a drainage path, accumulates around the tooth. This area increases in size and inflames the tissues that surround the tooth. The gums, bone, and even soft tissues of the face, such as the neck area or cheeks, can be compromised.

The pressure generated by the collection of pus seeking a drainage route causes a lot of pain in the patient. Inflammation and enlargement of tissues too they are causing discomfort and annoyance.

If this process is not treated in time, it can advance to deeper or more distant areas, aggravating the condition.

Causes of dental phlegmon

The death of the pulp tissue found inside the teeth and its infection with bacteria is the main cause of dental phlegmon. The necrosis of the nerve and the proliferation of germs generates the accumulation of pus.

This material first occupies the interior of the tooth and then, not finding an escape route, it makes its way as a purulent collection in the neighboring tissues. In this way, dental phlegmon develops.

The death and infection of the dental pulp that originate the process can be due to different situations. Deep cavities, which progress without being treated and reach the pulp area, are the cause more common.

Suffering a blow to the mouth that traumatizes or fractures a tooth or exerting constant pressure on the tooth, by squeezing for example, can also damage the pulp and cause necrosis. Dead tissue is more susceptible to later infections.

Also, bacteria can reach the tooth through the supporting tissues when they are diseased. Thus, gingivitis and periodontal disease are a route of entry for germs that cause the death of the pulp.

A dental trauma can lead to an infection of the tooth with the appearance of phlegmon later.

Symptoms of dental phlegmon

As we already anticipated, dental phlegmon is a very annoying and uncomfortable pathology that will not go unnoticed by the patient. These are some of the symptoms with which it appears almost always:

Pain: it is the most obvious and annoying symptom. At first, it is usually noticed by the patient by biting or exerting pressure on the problem tooth. But as it progresses, the pain becomes more constant, sharp, throbbing and radiates to neighboring areas, such as the neck and ear.

it is the most obvious and annoying symptom. At first, it is usually noticed by the patient by biting or exerting pressure on the problem tooth. But as it progresses, the pain becomes more constant, sharp, throbbing and radiates to neighboring areas, such as the neck and ear. Inflammation: It is the increase in size of the soft tissues that surround the tooth. The gum or part of the face bulges, enlarges and reddens, which can cause a rather noticeable deformity. The glands in the neck, ear, and jaw can also become inflamed.

Bad breath: the bacterial infection causes halitosis and an unpleasant taste in the mouth.

the bacterial infection causes halitosis and an unpleasant taste in the mouth. Tooth sensitivity: some patients experience tooth sensitivity when drinking or eating very hot or cold foods.

some patients experience tooth sensitivity when drinking or eating very hot or cold foods. Difficulty eating or opening your mouth: the enlargement and spread of pus through soft tissues can interfere with normal functions of the mouth, such as moving the tongue, speaking, eating, and swallowing. In these cases it is imperative to consult the dentist urgently.

the enlargement and spread of pus through soft tissues can interfere with normal functions of the mouth, such as moving the tongue, speaking, eating, and swallowing. In these cases it is imperative to consult the dentist urgently. General malaise and fever: it is vital to go immediately to the dentist or doctor if they occur.

it is vital to go immediately to the dentist or doctor if they occur. Black tooth: pulp necrosis can cause darkening of the tooth.

When the phlegmon breaks and drains there can be a feeling of relief.

Possible complications

Going to the dentist as soon as any of the symptoms of dental phlegmon appear will help to find a solution in a timely manner and avoid complications. Anyway, you should know that there are warning signs that should not go unnoticed because they can indicate the spread of the infection to deeper areas or to other parts of the body.

If you have difficulty swallowing or breathing, you should go to the emergency room immediately. It is also advisable to seek medical help urgently if the patient has a high fever, increased heart rate, confusion or very large facial swelling (reaching the eye area or extending to the ear and neck).

If the contents of the abscess are not drained immediately, the infection can spread to the jaw, neck, and other areas of the head. It can even lead to sepsis, an infection that spreads throughout the body and can be fatal. In patients with weakened immune systems, the risk of these complications is much higher.

Treatment of dental phlegmon

When going to the dentist to find a solution to dental phlegmon, the professional will evaluate the situation and After a precise diagnosis, he will consider the treatment indicated for each case. Here are some of the possibilities that the dentist can suggest and combine.

Medication

The prescription of anti-inflammatories to relieve pain and decrease inflammation will be necessary. The use of antibiotics to treat infection. The severity of the condition will depend on whether the route of administration of the drugs is oral, intramuscular or intravenous.

The practitioner may also prescribe mouthwashes with warm water and table salt. These swish act locally as anti-inflammatory and promote the drainage of accumulated pus.

Drainage of the abscess

Many times it is necessary to drain the phlegmon to release the pus it contains and thus reduce the symptoms. It’s about a process surgical that attempts to remove the purulent collection through an incision or the chamber opening. The size and location of the abscess will depend on the technique used.

If the abscess is localized and uncomplicated, the dentist may make a small intraoral incision over the phlegmon or a puncture to release its contents. It will then be cleaned with saline or antiseptics.

Many times, drainage can be done through the teeth, making a hole in the tooth that reaches the infected pulp area. In this way, the space that contains the pus communicates with the inside of the mouth and manages to exit through the dental element.

In cases where the infection is large and involves the skin of the face or important anatomical landmarks, the patient should be referred to an oral and maxillofacial surgeon for a puncture or incision to be made extraoral. The use of complementary studies to aid in the diagnosis and guide the maneuvers may be necessary.

Drainage is almost always done intraorally. Only some more complicated cases require external surgical intervention.

Endodontics

Once the cause of dental phlegmon is identified, it will be necessary to resolve the situation that caused it. Otherwise, if the source of the problem persists, the infection will return.

Root canals or root canals can remove infected pulp tissue, drain pus, and clean and disinfect the inside of the tooth. Then, this space is filled with a biocompatible material and the tooth is reconstructed with a filling or crown. In this way, the dental element can be kept in the mouth, no longer infections.

If pulp death was caused by caries, the damaged tissue must be removed during root canal treatment. In cases where bacteria reached the tooth through the supporting tissues, complementing the endodontics with a periodontal treatment will be necessary.

Tooth extraction

There are cases in which the tooth cannot be preserved. When the destruction of the tooth is very large, the bone or soft tissues have been greatly damaged, tooth extraction will be unavoidable.

In these cases, once the infection has been reduced with antibiotic treatment, the tooth is removed. It is used to drain and clean the abscess area so that there are no infectious remains that cause the problem to reappear.

What can you do to prevent dental phlegmon?

As you have verified, the origin of this condition lies in the proliferation of bacteria that destroy teeth and infect tissues. Thus, the prevention of dental phlegmons consists of proper dental hygiene and regular visits to the dentist.

With a consistent dental hygiene routine, which includes a thorough tooth brushing three times a day, the accumulation of bacterial plaque can be avoided. The use of fluoride toothpaste, dental floss and oral rinses complement the cleaning of the mouth.

Use fluoridated drinking water, eat a healthy diet and limit consumption of ultra-processed foods, Soft drinks and sweets are also essential to take care of oral health.

Regular dental check-ups are very important. Visiting the dentist every six months allows any problems that arise to be detected early and resolved in time.

A clean and cared mouth will not only reduce the risk of phlegmon, but also it will avoid most oral pathologies. It will allow you to develop normal oral functions and smile without problems.

It might interest you …