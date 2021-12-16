Director Denis Villeneuve, who has shocked the world with his adaptation of DUNE, will make a new science fiction movie.

It must be recognized that Denis Villeneuve he is becoming a true expert on great science fiction movies. Since in 2017 he released Blade runner 2049 Y DUNE in 2021, it will also do the second part in 2023 and will also produce a series on the Bene Gesserit. Now he wants to adapt the award-winning 1973 novel by Arthur C. Clarke titled Rendezvous With Rama.

This story is considered a masterpiece and one of the best of Arthur C. Clarke and won the Hugo and Nebula awards. The cinematographic rights belong to Revelations Entertainment by Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreery who will be involved in the production alongside Alcon Entertainment, responsible for Prisoners and Blade Runner 2049.

What is Rendezvous With Rama about?

Denis Villeneuve has a great story to adapt, as Appointment with Rama It is set in the year 2131. At that time, humility is very attentive to any asteroid that may be a threat to Earth. That is why an object is discovered that is about to enter the solar system called Rama, in honor of the Hindu god. But when it is closer it is discovered that it is perfectly cylindrical and that it has very fast rotational movements. This leads to the conclusion that it is artificial. So they send a ship to make that first contact with aliens.

When they come to intercept it they manage to enter inside to discover a sleeping city with a lot of structures and robots. It seems that this extraterrestrial object has the objective of getting close to the sun to recharge energy and leave the solar system without paying much attention to humanity.

Without a doubt a very interesting story to take to the cinema and surely Denis Villeneuve it will do a great job. Hopefully soon they put a release date.