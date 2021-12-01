Director Denis Villeneuve, who has just released DUNE, reveals how important the Star Wars saga has been to him.

After many delays due to the pandemic, it was finally released DUNE and it was an immediate hit, surpassing $ 373 million at the box office. This sci-fi masterpiece by Denis Villeneuve has shocking moments that can remind Star wars, since at the time George Lucas was inspired by the books of Frank Herbert.

Now it’s been his own Denis Villeneuve the one who has recognized the importance of Geroge Lucas for science fiction cinema and for his career as a director:

“George Lucas never hid the fact that he took a lot from DUNE, and you can watch Star Wars as another adaptation if you want. I’m probably a filmmaker because of Star Wars, and one of my favorite movies of all time is The Empire Strikes Back (1980).

The sequel is confirmed.

After the premiere there were some doubts about whether they would DUNE Part 2, but luckily the box office has been quite good despite the pandemic and Denis Villeneuve will be able to do the sequel. Which is great news, since the first part remains very interesting since the character of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) he stays with the Fremen and must gather an army to face House Harkonnen and the Emperor. A story that will undoubtedly be spectacular and it would be terrible if they did not get to show it in theaters.

DUNE Part Two will be released in October 2023, while the director Denis Villeneuve has some other cool projects. Since it will make an adaptation of the life of Cleopatra and will also produce the series Dune: The Sisterhood which will be about the Bene Gesserit brotherhood. An organization that in the film proves to have a lot of power and that it will surely be shocking that they show much more detail.