From Software games have not stood out for their graphics.

The titles of From Software have been characterized from its origins by giving greater weight to the gameplay, in such a way that the level design has been key in all the games from Demon’s Souls to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, being also present in the imminent Elden Ring, title that will have as main novelty an open world that we will have to explore in order to find all its secrets.

Of course, if there is something for which the saga has also been characterized from its origins, it is by the fact that not be a graphic marvel, since these games do not usually reach the ceiling of their generations in this field of video games, although they meet the minimum quality requirements.

However, in contrast to this fact, the beginning of the new generation was accompanied by a remake of Demon’s Souls developed by Bluepoint Games, a studio that was bought by Sony a few months ago to become part of the well-known PlayStation Studios. Thus, the remake showed a great graphic display, this being applauded by the general public. However, for Hidetaka Miyazaki and the Elden Ring team this has put extra pressure on its development.

The graphic appearance of Elden Ring is influenced by the remake of Demon’s Souls

Recently in an interview with EDGE, Hidetaka Miyazaki, president of From Software and director of most of the company’s titles, has spoken about the development of the From Software titles, pointing out that the design of levels and the playability of their games is a priority over other aspects of it.

However, after the remake of Demon’s Souls for PS5 and the graphic marvel that it was, he acknowledges that has felt pressured together with his entire team to offer the best version of the game. In fact, he has come to comment that in each new title they strive to improve in this aspect, although it has been with Demon’s Souls when they have had more pressure when it comes to meeting the expectations of the fans, thus promoting new functions to create more visually appealing games.

For the rest, you only have to wait a few weeks to see all the technical deployment of Elden Ring, since the title that has the collaboration of George RR Martin in the creation of the lore and history of the world It will be released on February 25 for PS5, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, Xbox One and PC.

