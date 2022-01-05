When the PlayStation 5 was launched, one of the exclusive games that demonstrated its power was Demon’s Souls, the remake developed by Bluepoint games. The visual quality of this game is so good that lobbied the FromSoftware team to improve Elden Ring’s graphics, according to its director Hidetaka Miyazaki.

Although the Demon’s Souls remake is one of the best games we can find on PlayStation 5, Hidetaka miyazaki He admits not having played it, as he does not like to revisit games he made. Despite not being involved in the remake, Miyazaki was the director of the original Demon’s Souls, and he says he fills up with memories while trying to play something he did.

It brings me a lot of emotions, a lot of memories, and this gets kind of overwhelming, it doesn’t feel like I’m playing games. So I haven’t played the Demon’s Soul remake, but I’m really glad to see it get this fresh look, these new current-gen graphics. ” Miyazaki explaining why he doesn’t play his previous games.

However the Demon’s Souls remake It has had an influence on the development of Elden Ring, as its staff in charge of the graphic section felt extra pressure when they saw the work of Bluepoint games. “I’m sure our graphic creation staff felt that pressure more than anyone else.“Miyazaki said in an interview for the magazine Edge.

And not just with the Elden Ring, but with all the games we make. Graphical fidelity is not something we put as our highest priority. What we ask for in the graphic section depends on the system and the requirements of the game itself, and takes less priority compared to the other elements of the development “

Miyazaki admitted that graphics has never been a priority for FromSoftware and because of that he doesn’t demand too much of his team, but he still knows that they work very hard to make the games look their best. Still, Bluepoint Games’ work marked FromSoftware, as Miyazaki says it was nice to see the team re-imagine some aspects of the game.

“Watching them investigate and apply these new thought processes and new techniques [en el remake de Demon’s Souls], that was something very exciting and interesting for us“, He said Hidetaka miyazaki about the work of Bluepoint Games. Elden Ring will hit the market next month and will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.