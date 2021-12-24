With this flash offer from Amazon you save 39.04 euros on Demon’s Souls for PS5.

Not even 15 days have passed since the last discount on the remake of Demon’s Souls for PS5. But now you can get it at half its usual price because it only costs 40.95 euros on Amazon. If you like From Software games it is a unique opportunity to get this remake developed by Bluepoint Games, where the action is assured. But watch where you step, you already know that Demon’s Souls is treacherous. With this flash offer you can save 39.04 euros in total, so that’s a good reason to start the Souls series.

Many gamers are getting a last minute PS5 for this Christmas. We suggest that you complete your purchase with this Demon’s Souls standard edition which is at an irresistible price. Normally the game costs 79.99 euros, but now you can get it with a 49 percent discount. Applying this discount, the game is very cheap: it only costs 40.95 euros right now. It is a new generation game that you can enjoy only on PS5, so it is a very interesting offer with which you will save money.

Demon’s Souls remake at half price

Even if it’s not your style of play it can be a good gift for another player. It is clear that Demon’s Souls is not a game for everyone, since penalize any mistake with death. Enemies do a lot of damage, so each fight can be your last. The player can choose one starting character class which has a direct influence on its attributes, so you can find a game type that suits you. The world of Demon’s Souls is bleak and full of dangers, divided into 6 different areas where very powerful level bosses await you.

Do you dare with this role-playing adventure? Demon’s Souls is well known for its extreme difficulty, but it is also the hallmark of From Software games. If you want to give it a try, this is the best time to buy the remake from Demon’s Souls for 40.95 euros. It is at half the price and has a spectacular technical display that you can see in their state-of-the-art graphics. Do not miss this great game for PS5, essential!

