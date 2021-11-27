A group of five Democratic senators reportedly rejected US President Joe Biden’s candidate, Saule Omarova, to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).

Omarova’s appointment as banking regulator was initially rejected by three members of the Senate Banking Committee, Senators Jon Tester, Mark Warner and Kyrsten Sinema, in a phone call with the chairman of the panel, Senator Sherrod Brown, according to Axios. The opposition was also supported by Senators John Hickenlooper and Mark Kelly.

Omarova is known for her anti-crypto sentiments, and previously served as Special Regulatory Policy Advisor to the Under Secretary for International Finance. As a result of opposition from five Democrats and all Republicans, the White House nominee requires all other Democratic candidates to vote for his appointment.

Senators questioned Omarova regarding her appointment on November 18, including Senator John Ossoff of Georgia, who had specific questions for Omarova about cryptocurrencies. His comments acknowledged part of the usefulness that cryptocurrencies bring to financial markets, but focused on their potential to undermine the US dollar, aspects of which the Comptroller of the Currency is charged with regulating.

What happens next is one of two things. Either the Biden administration persuades Democratic senators who oppose Omarova’s nomination to change their minds, or the administration chooses a new candidate for Senate confirmation.

In October, Senator Pat Toomey lobbied Omarova for the lack of her Marxism thesis, and in early November, acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu singled out Tether (USDT) and Binance as risky players in the blockchain space.

Senator Hickenlooper’s Denver office did not immediately respond to Cointelegraph’s request for comment.

As regulatory pressure mounted, Sherrod Brown, chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, issued notices that require cryptocurrency companies to disclose information related to consumer and investor protection in stablecoins.

As Cointelegraph reported, Brown’s notice was directed at Coinbase, Gemini, Paxos, TrustToken, Binance.US, Circle, Center, and Tether, who are now required to deliver the requested information by December 3. buy, exchange and mint stablecoins.

Additionally, companies are also expected to share the number of tokens in circulation and how often users exchange them for USD. According to the senator, investors “may not appreciate the complexity and the different characteristics and terms of each stablecoin.” According to the letter:

“I have significant concerns with the non-standardized terms applicable to the exchange of particular stablecoins, how those terms differ from traditional assets, and how those terms may not be consistent across digital asset trading platforms.”

