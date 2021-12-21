In the letter, legislators from both houses of Congress expressed “alarm” about the resumption by the Biden government of “Stay in Mexico”, created by former President Donald Trump (2017-2021), and said they were “especially disappointed “with the expansion of the program.

Biden repealed this year “Stay in Mexico”, but a federal judge invalidated that attempt to end that policy and ordered the Executive to resume it.

Two migrants are returned to Mexico from the US by the “Stay in Mexico” program

The Biden Administration decided to introduce a series of changes to the program, which now includes Haitian migrants, who in many cases after spending years in different Latin American countries have decided to undertake the trip to the United States.

The US government has also established that migrants can only access a lawyer for 24 hours when they are in the custody of US authorities, the lawmakers denounce in their letter.

According to the letter, the number of ports on the common border from where US authorities expel asylum seekers to Mexico has expanded and, in some cases, Mexican shelters in those areas do not have enough space.

Likewise, senators and congressmen are “concerned” by the lack of action of Biden, who has not announced any plan to prioritize the asylum cases of those who were expelled to Mexico during the Trump administration and who are still in the neighboring country. .