The Democracy4All event will take place from November 11 to 12, in a hybrid format.

This 2021 edition will have as its axis the 12 principles of good democratic governance, which were established by the Council of Europe.

The face-to-face event will take place in Barcelona.

As 2021 progresses, so does the number of people who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, as well as studies related to the virus and the launch of new research that allow a more in-depth perspective on this infection that has killed millions of people. in the world.

Thanks to the progress in measures to reduce infections, it is that more and more public events are being held or reactivated, since it is starting to be safe again to return to a rhythm of life similar to that of before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The technology and crypto sector is not the exception, so events of this nature have begun to return to the delight of fans of crypto assets. This is the case of Democracy4All, or D4A, an event that began to be held annually since 2019, which will reopen its doors in a hybrid format for the safety of both attendees and speakers.

This event will gather in its vicinity a group of talents, experts and legislators who will debate and share their perspectives and diverse points of view about the latest advances in technology and regulation.

12 principles of good governance

Participation, representation, fair conduct of elections

Sensitivity

Efficiency and effectiveness

Openness and transparency

Rule of law

Ethical conduct

Competence and capacity

Innovation and openness to change

Sustainability and long-term orientation

Solid financial management

Human rights, cultural diversity and social cohesion

Responsibility

Regarding these dozen points, Vasilisa Marinchuk, director of the event pointed out:

“We believe that the 12 principles can be a useful reference point for many public authorities at any level. This foundation can help them measure and improve the quality of their governance, and improve service delivery to citizens.”.

Speakers

As for the brilliant minds that will shed light on the technological issues to be addressed in this great event, this list is made up of local and international actors, both from the technology and political sectors.

Some of the confirmed participants are:

John Denton, ICC Secretary General

Jordi Puigneró, Vice President of the Generalitat de Catalunya,

Pēteris Zilgavis, Head of Unit, Digital Innovation & Blockchain DG CONNECT, European Commission.

Mònica Roca, president of the Barcelona Chamber of Commerce.

Dani Marco, General Director of Innovation and Digital Economy, Government of Catalonia.

Eva Kaili, Chair of the Center for Artificial Intelligence of the European Parliament.

Helen Köpman, Head of the Interim Unit for Digital Innovation and Blockchain at the European Commission.

Michael Donaldson, Commissioner for Digital Innovation of the Barcelona City Council

Laia Bonet, Deputy Mayor for Agenda 2030 and Digital Transition of the Barcelona City Council.

Jane Thomason, Founder of Supernova Data and author of Frontier Technology for Social Impact Thought Leader.

Activities

Among the activities in which Democracy4All attendees can participate, is the launch of startups, where a good number of shortlisted entrepreneurs will be able to present their companies, in addition to having the opportunity to be heard by venture capitalists or angel investors and potential partners and clients.

In addition, Democracy4All will feature hybrid roundtables (online and face-to-face) with different organizations, which will be organized according to geographic location, to allow contrasting different jurisdictions and generate an in-depth debate.

The objective is to offer a wide variety of topics so that any entity, firm or association that wishes to participate can find its place in the discussion.

Where and when

If you want to be part of this great event you can do it in two ways, face-to-face or online this November 11 and 12. If the former is the case, the event will take place at Casa Llotja de Mar, Barcelona. Spain.

If, on the contrary, you want to join the discussion online, you can do so through its Official site. You can also buy your tickets in this link.

