José Miguel Vivanco, director for the Americas of Human Rights Watch (HRW) considered that when the Armed Forces indict in politics they put democracy at risk.

During the celebration of Revolution Day, General Sandoval, head of the Mexican Armed Forces, publicly supported and identified with AMLO and his political project. When the military get into partisan politics, democracy is in danger, ”Vivanco warned.

This was considered by the activist, after on November 20, the Secretary of National Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, called on Mexicans to join the political project of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Lee: The Army will not be part of the oligarchy: AMLO

During his speech in the framework of the 111th anniversary of the Mexican Revolution, the Mexican Army command said that the military is proud to contribute to the progress of Mexico by honoring the trust of the President of the Republic who has entrusted them with the security and development of infrastructure. .

“In these three years you have placed your trust in the Armed Forces and the National Guard for the security, progress of Mexico and the well-being of the people; For us, it is a hallmark of pride to be able to contribute to the transformation that is being experienced. As Mexicans, it is necessary to be united in the nation project that is underway, ”said the military command.

This position has also caused outrage in specialized sectors and some congressional legislators, who have even raised the appearance of the head of the Sedena to explain his public call to support the 4T.

That was the case of the Plural Group in the Senate made up of Germán Martínez, Emilio Álvarez Icaza, Gustavo Madero, Nancy Gastéllum and Alejandra León, who considered that the Armed Forces are not political actors and therefore must adhere to the constitutional framework.

“Calling to join or support a particular political project is not the role of the Armed Forces. This distorts its work as an institution of the State ”, the group considered.

Subscribe to Forbes Mexico