Within the different sexual orientations included in the LGTBIQ + glossary , we find one that is a great unknown, demisexuality. Sure, we’ve heard of homosexuality, bisexuality, and heterosexuality, but demisexuality may slip out of our vocabulary.

But before explaining what does it mean for a person to be demisexual It is necessary to explain what we mean by sexual orientation to correctly understand what we are talking about.

Sexual orientation is the affective, romantic, sexual and psychological attraction that a person feels for others, and goes beyond heterosexuality and homosexuality . It is important not to confuse it with gender (or sex) and gender identity.

Gender refers to the biological part with which we are born based on physiological characteristics such as chromosomes, hormones or genitalia (thus we are assigned a sex at birth), and gender identity describes a person’s psychological sense of their own gender , and may or may not match biological gender or sex.

Thus, sexual orientation has to do with what attracts us to others and the other two terms have to do with our body and our perception of it. Having a sexual orientation away from heterosexuality, which has been the most normative throughout human history, is more accepted than before, but there are still terms related to sexuality that are largely unknown, such as demisexuality.

What is demisexuality





Demisexuality encompasses those people who are only sexually attracted to other individuals with whom they have previously established an emotional bond, whatever sex they are. For a demisexual person, the physical does not intervene in sexual attraction, just as gender does not, only the emotional part intervenes.

It does not mean that they are excited when falling in love, but rather that falling in love or bonding with someone is essential to feel desire or attraction for that person.

It is not a new term, in 2015 the RAE already explained its meaning on Twitter and the Asexual Visibility and Education Network (AVEN) officially coined it, but it is a fairly unknown one. Only one in ten Spaniards has heard of demisexuality and knows its meaning, according to a survey conducted by LELO in June 2021.

@Emanemxdd #RAEconsults “Demisexual” is used to refer to someone who is only sexually attracted to someone with whom they have an emotional bond. – RAE (@RAEinforma) July 8, 2015

Demisexual people do not experience sexual desire or arousal until they form an emotional bond with the other person And it is after this happens, it is when the sexual desire appears, not before. They do not feel physical attraction for a stranger, nor the so-called crush. They only experience desire if they meet and establish a relationship with another person.

It does not mean that they are asexual, although “their orientation is close to asexuality, but they are not exactly asexual”, assures Cristina Agud, health psychologist and psychotherapist at Teladoc Health, adding that “the fact that there is an emotional link does not guarantee that there is sexual attraction; it’s just a prerequisite for it to happen. “

In this sexual orientation what is clear is that sex without love it’s not possible.