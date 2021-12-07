Dec 07, 2021 at 03:21 CET



DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago bulls entered this Monday into the coronavirus protocol just hours after being chosen by the NBA as the best player of the week 7 in the Eastern Conference.

The NBA also detailed that the best that week in the Western Conference was Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz.

After entering the protocol, it is most likely that DeRozan miss several encounters until you meet the requirements to get back on track.

However, last week Lebron James from Los angeles lakers entered the protocol and left only two days later when it was shown that it was a false positive.

DeRozan averaged 30.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4 assists. in the three games the Bulls played and won in the seventh week of this NBA season.

The Chicagoans beat the Charlotte Hornets, the New York Knicks and the fearsome Brooklyn Nets of Kevin Duranty James harden.

The Bulls are second in the East (16-8) and are already on the heels of the Nets (16-7), who are the leaders of that conference.

DeRozan, who so far was showing excellent form, landed this year in Chicago after three seasons with the San Antonio Spurs (2018-2021) and nine before with the Toronto Raptors (2009-2017).

For its part, Mitchell had 33 points, 5.7 assists, 2 rebounds and 1.7 steals in the Jazz’s three wins in three games last week.

The Utah team toppled the Portland Trail Blazers, the Boston Celtics and on Sunday the fighters Cleveland Cavaliers by Ricky Rubio, who were about to embitter the day to the Jazz with a last minute comeback (108-109).

In a very exciting and entertaining match, Mitchell was a nightmare for the Cavaliers and had 35 points, 3 rebounds and 6 assists.

The Jazz are third in the Western Conference (16-7) behind the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns (both 19-4).