Former governors and former legislators of the PAN proposed to modify the statutes of their party to avoid abuses in the direct appointment of candidates to popularly elected positions, have a true registry to elect leaders and facilitate the affiliation of militants.

“The PAN must reform to fulfill its mission. The PAN is a democratic party and therefore the PAN debates and thinks differently. We have differences with respect to the party’s leadership (headed by Marko Cortés), but we maintain the dialogue and the proposal ”, declared Marco Antonio Adame, ex-senator and ex-governor of Morelos.

In a conference at the Legislative Palace of San Lázaro, backed by Juan Carlos Romero Hicks, current deputy and former governor of Guanajuato, former federal legislator Juan Antonio García Villa commented that the blue and white has abused the designation of candidates for popularly elected positions, therefore who raised that this method should only be in exceptional cases.

“Now all the parties, before the party registration is opened, have to indicate to the electoral authorities which method they are going to apply: the election method or the designation method,” he explained.

“We are concerned that he has been the object of incredible abuses in the PAN. With a true registry, with leaders who have been democratically elected without litigation, the nomination of candidates on the part of militants must be ordinary ”, stated García Villa.

Another proposal they presented was that the election of the PAN leaders be made with a true register, in order to end the litigation, as well as facilitate the PAN affiliation process, since currently citizens find obstacles and obstacles to register as militants.

“We have to establish a broad, free and transparent mechanism, so that there are no problems for Mexicans who want to join the PAN to do so. Today in almost all states, there are one or two individuals who control the income, “accused the former deputy.

They also proposed establishing “precise and agile” rules for the internal Anti-Corruption Commission to function.

The PAN, among whom was Carlos Medina Plascencia, former governor of Guanajuato, and Fernando Canales Clariond, former president of Nuevo Léon, indicated that the proposals will be presented in the coming days to the party leadership.

Former deputy Esther Quintana, in turn, pointed out that the PAN must apologize to the public, as she said it lacks humility and has plenty of arrogance.

“Politics is being misused, real mafias have been formed within the parties, and anyone goes as a candidate and that is not valid. (…) Every drone and scoundrel from my party has arrived and the party has kept its hands crossed and has done absolutely nothing, ”said the former legislator.

