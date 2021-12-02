A new report from Bloomberg details that Apple would have warned its suppliers that a drop in sales is expected at the end of this year and at the beginning of next.

Despite the fact that the iPhone 13 has sold incredibly well in Europe and has established Apple as the number one brand in China, the company do not expect to have big sales during the holidays at the end of the year and in the near future. It seems that Apple has already warned its suppliers about a drop in demand for the iPhone 13, and Bloomberg News is here to tell us more.

According to a new report from Bloomberg News, Apple would have already warned its suppliers not to expect a rise in iPhone 13 sales “during the end of the year festivities and beyond“Of course, this would be due to the long waiting times that companies worldwide have had to face. due to shortage of electronic supplies.

Apple has no hope that consumers will want an iPhone 13 in the future

Bloomberg tells that Apple is quite limited in the number of iPhone products it can assemble with currently available parts.. On the other hand, the company is skeptical about consumers having to wait for an iPhone 13, who do not expect to remain interested when supplies are available again.

“The company has told its component suppliers that demand for the iPhone 13 line has weakened, according to people familiar with the matter, indicating that some consumers have chosen not to try to get the hard-to-find item, Bloomberg News reports. “ … “But the hope was to make up much of that shortfall next year, when supply is expected to improve. The company is now informing its suppliers that those orders might not materialize, according to people who asked not to be. identified because the conversations are private. “

However, it has been this very shortage that has made the iPhone 13 hold its value much better than previous products from the company. According to other Bloomberg News reports, Apple reportedly cut iPhone 13 production plans by 10 million units, all this due to the problems and limitations created by the global shortage of components.

