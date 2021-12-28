Demake turns BioShock Infinite into a SNES game

We know that a new BioShock It is already in development, but it seems that there is still a very good time to know something about it. I mean, we’ve already had a few leaks in the past few months, but none of that has been officially verified. In the meantime, you can already take a look at this demake from BioShock Infinite which makes it a title of the SNES.

Through its channel Youtube, the people of 64 Bit has created this new animation that shows us Infinite as a title of the Super nintendo. Of course, none of this is gameplay real but definitely leave us wanting it to be.

According to its creators, they were inspired by other classic titles of this console such as Indiana Jones and Clock Tower. For this particular recreation we can see the scene where Booker meets with Elizabeth for the first time, in addition to that we also see certain elements of platforming and other common features for games of that era.

Editor’s note: BioShock Infinite was one of the best games and not only of the series, but of the entire generation of the PS3 and Xbox 360. There are certainly high expectations for the next installment of the franchise, and I honestly hope that the folks at Cloud Chamber can make a amazing work building on the legacy of Ken Levine.

Via: Youtube