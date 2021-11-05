Those of Delta4x4, specialists in tuning and more radical preparations to get the maximum off-road performance from SUVs, have presented their latest creation on the Suzuki Jimny 2022. The change experienced by the Japanese is brutal, capable of overcoming the most abrupt obstacles.

Small in size, the latest great novelty presented by Delta4x4 using the Suzuki Jimny 2022 It is the all-rounder that more than one would like to have in his garage, as the small model has all the arguments and a technical configuration to really have fun in the most difficult landscapes.

Although it is not the first Suzuki model to go through the specialists of Delta4x4The Jimny is, and the result is more than satisfactory. The general aesthetics are maintained but in the modifications in the chassis another renowned company has participated, the Swiss of Avus Auto. Technically, the axles are completely new and specific adding a chassis that is now 45 millimeters higher, so ground clearance below the differentials is no less than 400 millimeters, compared to the 210 millimeters of the series model.

The 2022 Suzuki Jimny by Delta4x4 reaches a level as radical as it is unexpected

Mud snow are no match for the 2022 Suzuki Jimny prepared by Delta4x4

An extra ground clearance that has been used to mount Cooper tires for pure and hard off-road driving, measuring 265 / 60R18 and mounted on 18-inch alloy wheels. An impressive ride considering that the stock Jimny is only available with 15-inch and 16-inch wheels. The Germans have also been in charge of brutalizing the aesthetics with a special kit that includes special extensions in the wheel arches also equipping adjustable dampers.

In addition, the front part has a tubular front protection bar made of stainless steel 76 millimeters in diameter, also housing an electric winch capable of towing up to 3 tons and a 100% switchable locking system on each axle, which allows take the Jimny to navigate the most difficult terrain. Optionally, extra lights are offered LED ceiling light bars and even a roof rack for transportation.

In Spain, The Jimny Pro is for sale with a price of just over 20,900 Euros. However, the price of this more radical creation amounts to more than double the base model, reaching the 56,000 Euros. Really to think about it, since for these amounts there are other more interesting options on the market, since the preparation can be increased up to 65,000 Euros if anti-embedment bars or the cargo rack are mounted …