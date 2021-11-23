According to the CDC, before the Delta variant, 5 out of every 1,000 pregnant women who contracted the virus during pregnancy died, however, compared to the new strain, deaths rose to 25.

The research adds that women who are pregnant at the time of infection are twice as likely to die.

“Since the B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) became the predominant circulating variant, there have been anecdotal reports of increasing stillbirth rates (when a baby dies in utero during the last 20 weeks of pregnancy) in women with COVID-19, “explains the CDC.

For this study, the CDC used the Premier Healthcare Database (PHD-SR), a large hospital-based administrative database, to assess whether a documented maternal COVID-19 diagnosis in hospitalization of delivery was associated with fetal death during March 2020 through September 2021, as well as before and during the period of prevalence of the Delta variant in the United States (March 2020 through June 2021 and July through September 2021, respectively).

“Although stillbirth was a rare outcome overall, a documented COVID-19 diagnosis during the hospitalization of delivery was associated with an increased risk of stillbirth in the United States, with a stronger association during the period of prevalence of the Delta variant ”.

This analysis adds to the growing evidence of a relationship between COVID-19 in pregnancy and fetal death, highlights that the risk of stillbirth associated with COVID-19 is affected by maternal morbidity, and shows that the risk has increased during the Delta period.