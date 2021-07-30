EFE.- The Delta variant of Covid-19 appears to cause a more serious disease and is as contagious as chickenpox, according to a report by the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) published by the US media.

The newspaper The Washington Post advanced this internal CDC document according to which People who have completed the Covid-19 vaccination can transmit the Delta variant just as much as unvaccinated people.

“People need to understand that we are not raising a false alarm,” CDC director Rochelle Walensky told CNN.

We recommend you: Pfizer Says Third Dose May Improve Protection Against Delta Variant

He added that “this is one of the most contagious viruses known“And is” comparable “to” measles or chickenpox. ”

The CDC is expected to release information today to support its decision to modify the recommendations that They have been given for people who have received the Covid-19 vaccine, so that they can use face masks in closed places.

The CDC document shows that the agency recognizes that it must adjust its messages to the population emphasizing that vaccination is the best defense “against a variant so contagious that it acts, almost, as if it were a new and different virus,” the Post said.

Do not miss: Delta variant forces US companies to reconsider their plans

The document further emphasizes that the variant passes from person to person more quickly than Ebola, the common cold, seasonal flu and measles and is as contagious as chickenpox.

This week a daily average of 71,000 new cases of Covid-19 and data from health agencies indicate that vaccinated people transmit the virus, although apparently to a lesser degree than unvaccinated people.

Subscribe to Forbes Mexico