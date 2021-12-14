The scientist told the House of Commons that there is data, especially in South Africa, that there are immunosuppressed people who can harbor both viruses.

However, he also said that, generally, a single strain becomes dominant in each region, which reduces the possibility that two variants with the same intensity circulate at the same time and, therefore, also reduces the probability that both infect a single person. But it’s not impossible.

Britain currently has 4,173 confirmed Omicron cases and already accounts for one in five COVID-19 infections nationwide. For now, Delta still accounts for 4 out of 10 confirmed cases, but its prevalence is declining.