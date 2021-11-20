Deloitte has formed a strategic alliance with technology firm AVA Labs to enable a new disaster recovery platform using the Avalanche blockchain to help governments prove their eligibility for federal emergency funds. This was reported by Ava Labs to Cointelegraph in Spanish.

As they remarked, the new cloud-based platform leverages the Avalanche blockchain to improve the security, speed and accuracy of refunds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the United States.

“Developed with input and knowledge from first responders, public works departments, financial authorities, and grant-making agencies, the new Close As You Go (CAYG) platform helps state and local government officials simplify and streamline requests for reimbursement for disasters to the Federal Emergency Administration ”, they detailed

“When a disaster strikes a community, state and local officials must act swiftly and deliberately to respond,” said Alex Haseley, director of Deloitte & Touche LLP and leader of Deloitte’s government and utility crisis management portfolio.

“Our new Close As You Go platform can play a critical role in helping these leaders be prepared to add and validate the documentation necessary to demonstrate eligibility for funding and reduce the risk of adverse audit results in the future. ”He added.

Using the Avalanche blockchain, CAYG’s cloud-based platform provides state and local officials with a decentralized, transparent, and cost-effective system that empowers both donors and recipients of funds, as stated by AVA Labs, as stated by AVA Labs. time that minimizes fraud, waste and abuse.

“The environment provided by Avalanche blockchain technology quickly collects, processes and authenticates required documentation and ultimately improves the accuracy of federal disaster claims,” ​​they noted.

It may interest you: