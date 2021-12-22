In New York, food delivery people from delivery apps will already be able to have a minimum wage starting in 2023.

Once the pandemic became part of our daily lives, digital platforms were placed among the preferences of consumers, first, out of necessity, and later as a real alternative.

In that sense, applications such as Uber Eats, DiDiFood, Rappi, among others, have won over consumers who, increasingly, are looking for services that provide them with comfort and receive their orders to the door of their homes.

However, during all these months and, practically, since their birth, these platforms have also been involved in different controversies due to the lack of job security for deliverymen.

The subject, which has been the focus of different conversations, continues to give a lot to talk about, and now it is in the United States, in New York, where a new course is being traced for food delivery people.

Among the changes that have been announced, as of January 1, 2023, workers will have access to a minimum wage for a total of 65 thousand delivery men, as confirmed by the mayor himself, Bill de Blasio.

So far, the amount they will receive has not been fixed, but, without a doubt, it is a great advance for those who dedicate themselves to such work and, above all, in a context in which platforms such as Uber Eats, DiDiFood , Rappi continue their expansion.

However, that is not all that will come for these workers, because, in addition, they will be provided with thermal insulation bags, weekly payments, information on the trips they have to make (which will even give them the opportunity to reject them) , as well as the right to refuse to make transfers through areas that they consider dangerous or very remote.

In other words, what it is about is to carry out a major restructuring for one of the sectors that have grown the most during the pandemic, but that still demand better treatment in terms of their working conditions and, of course, wages.

Now read: