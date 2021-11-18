Several weeks ago Deliveroo announced that it would leave Spain after the approval of the so-called “Rider Law”. The company showed its intention to conduct a consultation among your employees to end your business in our country, and that query has ended up reaching a conclusion: on November 29 they will stop operating In our country.

After the consultation to determine the exit conditions, including the appropriate compensation packages for employees and riders, we can now confirm that our last day of trading in the market will be on November 29 at 10:00 a.m. The Deliveroo service will be available as normal until then.

Deliveroo leaves Spain this same month of November

In a statement, the food delivery company assures that under current conditions they cannot “offer the best food delivery service in the world”, so they announce “the difficult decision to leave Spain.”

If you are a regular user of Deliveroo and have credit in your account, the company has announced that on November 29 it will authorize a refund of the money that should reach your account in approximately 10 days. Besides, also Deliveroo Plus subscriptions will be canceled the same November 29, returning the last monthly payment.

Other similar companies such as Uber Eats or Glovo will continue to operate in Spain for the time being, accepting the conditions of the “Rider Law”. A law that established a series of measures to protect the labor rights of people dedicated to the distribution of food through digital platforms. Mainly preventing so-called “riders” from being hired as freelancers. Deliveroo considers that this does not allow them to offer a good service, and as of November 29 it will stop operating in Spain.

