Deliveroo, the startup food delivery, wants to leave Spain. The reason behind this move seems to be the company’s weak position in this market, where they face other platforms such as Just Eat, Uber Eats and Glovo.

“Spain represents less than 2% of Deliveroo’s GTV in the first half of 2021. The company has concluded that achieving and maintaining a top-tier market position in Spain would require a very high level of investment with a potential return very uncertain in the long term that could affect the economic viability of the market for the company, “the company explained in a statement.

The decision to leave Spain, yes, is conditional on a consultation between employees and riders that will start in september and it is expected to last approximately one month. However, the words of Hadi Moussa, director of the company, convey a sense of farewell, which suggests that the decision to leave Spain could be taken regardless of what arises in the consultation process.

“The decision to propose the cessation of our operations in Spain has not been taken lightly. We want to thank all the restaurants that have worked with Deliveroo in Spain, as well as our valued customers. We express special thanks to the thousands of exceptional and always willing riders who have chosen to work with Deliveroo, as well as our talented and fully committed employees. Everyone will receive support during the consultation period”. Hadi Moussa, Chief Business Officer of Deliveroo

Deliveroo raises the closure in Spain in the middle of the hurricane of the Rider Law

“In the event that the company decides to terminate its operations after the conclusion of the consultation process, which will last approximately one month, the company will ensure that the riders and employees have an adequate compensation package that complies with all local regulations and legislation “, has detailed Deliveroo.

This decision occurs in the middle of a process of transformation of the sector of delivery in Spain. The approval of the so-called Rider Law obliges all companies in the sector to hire all riders who until now worked for these platforms as freelancers. The increase in costs derived from this new measure imposed by the Government has probably played an important role in the closure of Deliveroo in Spain.