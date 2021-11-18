Although it was its initial intention after the entry into force of the Rider Law and it seems that Deliveroo will finally stop operating in Spain this same month of November, as the company has informed its clients. Deliveroo will leave the Spanish market on November 29, after the ERE started last July.

The British company has already put everything in motion to close its local operations, but the date on which it would officially stop serving its Spanish customers was not yet known for sure. It will be next week, the Monday after Black Friday, when Deliveroo finally says goodbye to the Spanish market.

However, the company has confirmed that it will continue to operate normally and provide service to its customers in the cities in which it operates until that day, so for now Deliveroo can continue to be used to order food at home.

According eldiario.es, the delivery of Deliveroo will affect a total of about 3,800 employees, distributed among around 100 structural people and the rest made up of the bulk of its workforce, riders. The workers have been included in a collective dismissal procedure, explain sources familiar with the ERE.

Deliveroo says goodbye to Spain

“We wrote to you in July to communicate the difficult news that we had started a consultation on our proposals to leave Spain. After the consultation to determine the exit conditions, including the appropriate compensation packages for employees and riders, we can now confirm that our last day of trading in the market will be on November 29 at 10:00 a.m. The Deliveroo service will be available as normal until then. ” Email from Deliveroo to your customers

With the exit of Deliveroo, the sector is left without one of its best-known players, even if it maintains a low quota. From now on, Just Eat, Glovo and Uber Eats will be the main ones that will operate in a very complicated segment, but that has great traction among a large number of users.

A market, that of the delivery of food at home, with low margins and with a recent regulatory change which has been a real earthquake whose most notorious consequence has been the departure of Deliveroo from Spain.