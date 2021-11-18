Deliveroo confirms that he leaves Spain. The home delivery company by riders announced in July that it was going to launch a query to its riders about its cessation of operations in Spain, and finally the company has confirmed that he is going to leave Spain at the end of this month of November.

Specifically, it will be the next November 29 at 10:00 when Deliveroo will close in our country. The company has not been able to compete with its rivals, and it has not gained enough market share to continue operating. In the 12 markets where it operates, it is usually the first or second distribution option, but in Spain it has been occupying third or fourth place. For this reason, the company has decided to leave Spain.

On November 29 at 10:00 Deliveroo closes

The company has issued a statement in which they communicate the result of the consultation, in addition to having agreed on the remuneration packages for the employees and riders for this outing. The service will be operational normally until the closing date, after which it will no longer be possible to manage orders with them.

In the statement they have also detailed that, if you have some available balance in the application, it will not be lost, but will be reimbursed automatically to the means of payment used. The refund may take time up to 10 business days to arrive depending on the bank used. In the event that the money back is not received, we may contact atencion@deliveroo.es.

In the event that you have an account of Deliveroo Plus, the subscription will also be canceled on November 29, and they will return the last monthly payment made. The time that this refund can take is also 10 days.

The company’s departure from Spain leaves 3,800 unemployed employees. The company structure had 100 employees, while the rest were riders. All of them have been included in the ERE.

The exit has nothing to do with the Rider Law

The output coincides in time with the input in force of the Rider Law, which required hiring riders as employees. However, this output had already been curdling long before, since the company was very much in disadvantage with the rest of competitors: Glovo, Uber Eats and Just Eat. If they wanted to gain market share, they had to make a very large investment with a very uncertain potential return in the long term, which could affect the company’s numbers. Therefore, instead of making the investment, they have decided to leave Spain. Deliveroo already left Germany for the same economic reasons in 2019, and there was no Rider Law there.

The compensation that workers will receive will be, in principle, 45 days of salary per year worked, with a minimum amount of 1,000 euros. The agreement has been reached by an ad hoc commission advised by the unions, which have not formed a formal part of it as the “employees” are self-employed.

