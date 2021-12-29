VinFast is looking forward to the arrival of the new edition of CES 2022 to present its three new electric models with which it intends to conquer Europe. Meanwhile, the Vietnamese firm has started production of the new VinFast VF e34, an electric crossover that already has thousands of orders for 2022.

In just a few days the new edition of the great electronics fair in Las Vegas, CES 2022, and those of VinFast they look forward to this great event more than ever. The first of the year where not only the most advanced technologies will be presented, but also new electric models. In fact, the Vietnamese will go with no less than five proposals, two well-known and three authentic world premieres.

Meanwhile, VinFast has started production of the new electric crossover destined for the local domestic market. The new VinFast VF e34 has been rolling off the Haiphong assembly lines since December 25, celebrating what is a true milestone. And it is that the order books of the new model of zero emissions have been completed at the speed of the wind. Since last March 24, 2021, when the commercial launch was announced, the 25,000 units, which means that the new VF e34 has one important purpose ahead: to electrify Vietnam.

The new VinFast VF e34 rolls off the brand’s production lines in Vietnam

The VinFast VF e34 is a tall challenge

The challenge is more than complicated, because in the few days remaining until the end of the year it is intended to deliver a hundred units, and since the beginning of 2022 the brand has set itself the ambitious goal of shipping no less than 2,000 units to satisfy to all customers who have purchased an electric in advance that, despite having positioned as a compact, its measurements – detailed below – place it more ideally in segment B.

VinFast VF e34 measurements Long 4,300 mm Broad 1,793 mm High 1,613 mm Distance between axis 2,611 mm

Officially approved measurements for the new VinFast VF e34

The new VF e34 has a single mechanical option, with an electric motor placed on the front axle, and with front-wheel drive, which develops a maximum power of 110 kW – equivalent to 150 hp– and a maximum torque of 242 Nm. In addition, the system has a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 42 kWh, which allows it to have a maximum autonomy of 300 kilometers on a single charge. With a 10-year warranty, VinFast will replace the battery if the recharge capacity drops below 70 percent.

Those of VinFast have left practically no detail in the inkwell because, in addition to a modern and attractive design that goes beyond the usual canon, it has an imposing standard equipment in which there is no lack of 18 inch alloy wheels, as well as an advanced navigation system with the locations of the charging points for the battery, which helps to plan routes seeking the greatest efficiency. The equipment is completed a connectivity module that allows you to receive wireless software updates, diagnostics and warnings of problems.