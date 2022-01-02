Delicious vegan soy burger recipe

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 4 minutes

We are going to teach you how to prepare a soy burger in a simple way so that you can enjoy the benefits of this vegetable, in addition to completing the protein intake.

The soy burger can be an excellent option in order to maximize the protein intake in the diet. This vegetable has high-quality nutrients inside, even though their digestibility is not high.

Before starting, it is important to note that one of the pillars of a healthy diet is variety. Products of plant origin should appear in the guide frequently. These have micronutrients and phytochemicals that allow controlling the inflammatory states of the body.

Soy burger ingredients

If you want to prepare an exquisite soy burger you will need the following ingredients:

2 onions.

Powdered cumin.

1/2 cup of sesame.

200 grams of soy.

Salt and pepper to taste.

1 splash of soy sauce.

3 cloves of garlic, crushed.

100 grams of wheat flour.

1 splash of extra virgin olive oil.

As for the flour, you can use refined varieties, but it is best to opt for the whole wheat. It has a higher fiber concentration, which will improve digestive health, stimulating intestinal transit.

Soy burgers are sold prepackaged, but it will always be better to make them at home from the beans.

Step by Step

You have to start by hydrating the soybeans. To do this, it is placed in a large bowl with a glass of hot water for a few minutes.

In parallel, the skin is removed from the garlic and crushed well, to later peel and chop the onion and peppers. Once this step is completed, the soy should be ready, so it is squeezed with your hands until it is dry.

From here, the wheat flour, soy sauce, cumin, onion and peppers are incorporated into the bowl, mixing everything until a smooth and manageable texture is achieved. It is always possible to correct the flour if necessary.

At this point you have to start shaping the burgers. To do this, take a portion of dough, form a ball and then flatten it with your hands.

Finally, they will have to be browned in a pan with extra virgin olive oil on both sides, then removing them to a plate with absorbent paper to remove excess fat. From here they can be eaten as is or placed in a good quality bread with other vegetables.

Benefits of soy

We cannot dismiss this recipe without commenting on the main benefits of including soy in the usual diet. It is necessary to emphasize a varied and balanced regimen, thus avoiding essential micronutrient deficiencies.

Complete the protein intake

Soy is a source of protein. It is important to meet the daily requirements of these nutrients to avoid the development of pathologies that affect the lean mass, such as sarcopenia. This is evidenced by a research published in the journal BioMed Research International.

Improves the well-being of women

A characteristic of soy is that contains inside elements called isoflavones, capable of exerting benefits on women’s health. They reduce the symptoms of menopause and may even reduce the risk of breast cancer, according to a study published in Clinical Nutrition.

Soy could reduce some symptoms of menopause due to its isoflavone content.

Could reduce the risk of prostate cancer

For years it was claimed that soy consumption would not be suitable for men, because it influences testosterone levels. At present, this premise is increasingly being discussed.

In fact, certain research that relate food consumption to a reduction of the parameters that are considered a risk factor for the development of prostate cancer. Of course this is just a hypothesis for now.

The soy burger is nutritious and easy to prepare at home

It’s easy to make a soy burger at home with just a few ingredients. It is a vegetable that is considered beneficial to health and that it can be included in the pattern on a regular basis, both in the case of women and men. Of course, it is an essential pillar in the vegan diet.

Finally, remember that if the goal is to improve your health, you will have to maintain a series of good habits. It is not enough just to take care of your diet, but it will be essential to exercise regularly and get a good night’s sleep.

