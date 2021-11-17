LaSalud.mx .-The Smith Magenis syndrome (SMS) was identified in the early 1980s by Ana Smith and Ellen magenisTherefore, it owes its name to these two professionals linked to the world of genetics. To support people living with this condition, every November 17 is celebrated the International Smith Magenis Syndrome Day.

It is a set of symptoms or physical and behavioral characteristics that consist of a picture of mental retardation of variable severity together with a series of congenital anomalies that make up a characteristic pattern.

The association of a characteristic chromosomal abnormality and equally unique physical signs reveal the existence of a “behavioral phenotype”.

In most of those affected, it is a syndrome of continuous genes caused by a deletion in the chromosome 17, exactly in the band G 11.2p. Recently it has been verified that point mutations in the RAI1 gene located in the same chromosomal region can cause this syndrome.

It is estimated that SMS appears in 1 out of every 25 thousand births, however, it is not inherited among relatives, most cases are caused by de novo mutations not linked to inheritance.

A characteristic characteristic of the disease in young patients with SMS is the low structure; while people in adulthood can reach a normal height. Another trait is being overweight and in some cases there may be malformations in the organs such as cardiac, renal, unit tract and central nervous system abnormalities.

Currently, the diagnosis is based on an initial clinical suspicion followed by a confirmation of the genetic defect. Treatment is symptomatic and may include psychotropics (medications that act on the central nervous system) to increase attention, decrease hyperactivity, and stabilize behavior, and treatment for sleep disorders.

The prognosis of the disease depends on the age at which the diagnosis occurs, the severity and the adequacy of treatment and therapy. The data on life expectancy varies, but there are patients who have lived more than 80 years.

DZ