Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings is now available on Blu-ray , and a deleted scene that connected to the first Iron Man movie has been revealed

Wenwu’s MCU version of the classic comic book villain known as the Mandarin has, in a sense, been around from the beginning. A cell of the Ten Rings was responsible for the kidnapping of Tony Stark in Iron Man, which means that without the Ten Rings the greatest hero of the Avengers would never have existed.

The MCU’s Ten Rings appear to have been loosely modeled on real-world terrorist organizations, right down to the activities of individual cells. Each cell is relatively autonomous, performs its own operations, and has minimal connections to other cells; that means that if one is neutralized or compromised, none of the other cells will be affected. As with real world organizations, there is a need for a leader to inspire the various cells, but there is one crucial difference; where some leaders achieved international fame, Wenwu remained in the shadows. This anonymity provided the opportunity for Aldrich Killian to pass his organization through the ten rings and create a fake Mandarin played by Trevor Slattery in Iron Man 3.

His connection with the origin of the UCM

The domestic release of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings includes a series of deleted scenes not currently available on Disney +, and one of them titled “Do it yourself”, reveals the link between Wenwu and the ten-ring cell that held Tony Stark prisoner in the first Iron Man movie. The scene is a flashback, showing Wenwu’s return to the Ten Rings after his wife’s death. ; at his mansion in Hunan province to confront a captured Iron Gang leader, and the dialogue reveals that he has just returned from Afghanistan. He has been there meeting with Raza, the leader of the Ten Rings cell operating in Afghanistan, and is satisfied with the progress of the attempt to destabilize the country.

It’s interesting to find that while Wenwu was certainly aware of the events in Afghanistan, the deleted scene from Shang-Chi falls short of confirming that he was directly responsible for Tony Stark’s kidnapping. As with real-world terrorist organizations, the cells of the Ten Rings appear to be relatively independent, and their leaders have a degree of autonomy; While Wenwu likely knew that Raza was making deals with Stark Industries’ Obadiah Stane, he may not have been consulted about that particular operation. It’s ironic, then, that this strategic independence led to the creation of Iron Man, who, as official MCU comics have shown, made it his mission in life to take down the cells of the Ten Rings around the world.

However, the most interesting aspect of this deleted scene is the timeline it suggests. It is reasonable to assume that Wenwu’s wife had recently died, since his agents were still tracking the leaders of the Iron Gang; It’s no wonder the world was so concerned about the Ten Rings in Iron Man, because the terror group had suddenly returned to action after years of silence. It’s no wonder that the cells in the Ten Rings that Iron Man faced were comparatively weaker than those seen in Shang-Chi, because they had just been reactivated.

