Delete Spotify right now from your mobile and install this version

Try Spotify Lite, the light and efficient app for listening to music

If you have a mid-range mobile andinstalled it may not work at all well for you. Little by little Spotify has been filled with functions that make it aand complet. This is good for many, but not for many others. If the account you use to(with ads) what we are going to tell you today makes even more sense. As we indicated in the titleto install anotherfor you.

Spotify has several types of account that are summarized, mainly, in two types of users: those who pay and those who do not. If you are one of those who do not pay and listen to music with ads, official Spotify app it has a lot of things you don’t need. In fact, much of the space it occupies on your mobile is to install functions that you cannot use in the free account.

Spotify Lite is intended for users who use the free account and they just want to listen to music. The entire interface is simplified and focuses on the sole purpose of Listen free music. Of course, do not think that it is a modified APK or something like that, with Spotify Lite you will continue to have ads.

The key to this version is that it takes up much less space on your mobile device and also spend less data. It is designed for countries where data consumption must be very low due to coverage and abusive plans of the operators. With Spotify Lite you will consume less data listening -almost- the same music as with the original app.

In addition, it is a official version of Spotify, so you will not be violating their policies or something similar: your account is safe if you decide to use that version. Yes indeed, not in Google Play, so you will have to download it from outside.

How to download and install Spotify Lite on your Android

Spotify Lite is a official app of the company, but it is only available in emerging countries like India and the like. If you search for it in Google Play, it will not appear in the results, because from your country it most likely cannot be downloaded. The good news is that there are safe and fast download alternatives.

The Spotify Lite APK is in the repository of Aptoid as a verified and secure application. You can rest assured, because no virus will infect your device if you download the app from the link that we are going to leave you below.

Spotify Lite APK – Aptoid

To download Spotify Lite Follow the link above, click on ‘Download’ and follow the steps. When the APK appears in the notification bar, press it to install the application and you’re done. You will already have Spotify Lite on your mobile to log in and enjoy free music with a lower consumption and a much lighter application.