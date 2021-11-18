When it comes to protecting ourselves against all kinds of malicious code on our computer based on the Microsoft system, we have two possibilities. On the one hand, we can use the Windows Defender antivirus, or opt for an external third-party solution.
To a large extent, this decision will depend on the tastes or preferences of the users. Each one installs on their computer what interests them most at the level of software, although both proposals are valid. Despite the years it has been with us and the growth it has experienced, there are still many users who reject the aforementioned Windows Defender. However, something that we must take into account is that it is one of the most effective security solutions that we have at our fingertips.
In addition, it integrates seamlessly into the operating system itself, as is easy to imagine, so we will hardly notice that they are running in the background. We could say that it is a less intrusive solution than the third-party antivirus that we can install. At the same time, this solution is full of functions that little by little have been integrated into the antivirus to cover more security sections.
To all this we must add that we have different types of analysis against malware, all depending on the depth or scanning time that we want to use. But that’s not all, we have ransomware protection, a firewall, application control, child protection, etc. But along these lines we want to focus on the behavior we must have when the software detects a threat.
Quarantine or delete, what do I do in Windows Defender
Regardless of the type of analysis we select, when Windows Defender detects a threat, it gives us the possibility to eliminate it or put it in quarantine. In fact, this is quite common in most of the antivirus that we use today. Therefore, not at this point when the analysis has finished, we can ask ourselves what to do with the potentially malicious files detected.
The first thing to consider is that antivirus are not 100% effective. This is something that we can attribute both to the detection of malicious elements, and to pointing out files without malware. Hence precisely the constant updates of its database, and the false positives. With this is what we want to tell you is that sometimes the antivirus can mark as malicious a file that in reality is not. This is precisely where we can take advantage of the possibility of quarantine those contents.
Specifically, we refer to the possibility that we doubt about the reliability of the antivirus in this case. As we say, it is not 100% reliable as a general rule, both Windows Defender and the rest, so if we have doubts, quarantine is a great solution. In this way, the program will not permanently delete a file that was initially considered malicious, when it really is not. Therefore, this is a functionality that will help us not to delete important own content unnecessarily just because the antivirus has made a mistake.