To a large extent, this decision will depend on the tastes or preferences of the users. Each one installs on their computer what interests them most at the level of software, although both proposals are valid. Despite the years it has been with us and the growth it has experienced, there are still many users who reject the aforementioned Windows Defender. However, something that we must take into account is that it is one of the most effective security solutions that we have at our fingertips.

In addition, it integrates seamlessly into the operating system itself, as is easy to imagine, so we will hardly notice that they are running in the background. We could say that it is a less intrusive solution than the third-party antivirus that we can install. At the same time, this solution is full of functions that little by little have been integrated into the antivirus to cover more security sections.

To all this we must add that we have different types of analysis against malware, all depending on the depth or scanning time that we want to use. But that’s not all, we have ransomware protection, a firewall, application control, child protection, etc. But along these lines we want to focus on the behavior we must have when the software detects a threat.